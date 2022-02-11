Wilmington and New Hanover County considering $2.6 million for 4 unnamed economic incentive recipients

The City of Wilmington will hold four public hearings for the proposed incentive packages at its upcoming Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting. The county is expected to consider the incentives next week during its Monday, Feb. 21 meeting.

All four companies are also seeking incentive packages from the state of North Carolina. State statute 132-6(d) allows the city and county to redact the names of the companies under competitive circumstances; the logic is that revealing the potential incentive recipients could lead to bidding wars between local governments — at the taxpayers’ expense. Thus, the four projects are identified only as “Transit,” “Clear,” “Buckeye,” and “Speed.”

All four payment packages would be contingent on annual 'milestone' employment goals.

Project Transit



City of Wilmington would offer $200,000 ($40,000/annually for five years)

New Hanover County would offer up to $300,000 ($60,000/annually for five years)

The company would create 300 new jobs with an average salary of $62,000

Project Clear



City of Wilmington would offer $250,000 ($50,000/annually for five years)

New Hanover County would offer up to $1.25 million ($250,000/annually for five years)

The company would create 485 new jobs with an average salary of $131,000

The company would invest $85 million in "real and personal property in the region"

Project Buckeye



City of Wilmington would offer $200,000 ($40,000/annually for five years)

New Hanover County would offer up to $300,000 ($60,000/annually for five years)

The company would create 204 new jobs with an average salary of $113,000

The company would invest $25 million in "real and personal property in the City [i.e. in Wilmington City limits]"



Project Speed