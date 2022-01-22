WPD launches internal investigation after police vehicle apparently filmed doing 'donuts' during ice storm

The video was posted on the @Barstool_UNCW Instagram account, an official affiliate of the @BarstoolSports humor page — not exactly a reputable news source.

Still, the clip does appear to show a Wilmington Police Department (WPD) police vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General and Planet Fitness locations on South Kerr Avenue and Cinema Drive. After the clip was shared with WHQR by several local residents, we contacted WPD to ask if they believed the clip was legitimate.

WPD responded with the following statement, "We have launched an internal investigation and this is now a personnel matter. At the conclusion of this investigation, we will take the appropriate action based on all the facts. Thank you to all that have brought this matter to our attention."

WPD has no additional comment at this time.

