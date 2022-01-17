Seeking witnesses: WPD still investigating after man allegedly kills mother, sister, and son at Landfall Shopping Center

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, police responded to the Landfall Shopping Center at 1300 Military Cutoff Road. Three victims were found with gunshot wounds. They had apparently been shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot; all three died from their injuries on the scene.

Police also found 40-year-old Wilbert Lamont Robinson, who had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Robinson was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and later charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of firing into a vehicle.

Police determined the victims were Robinson's family members: his 65-year-old mother, Diretta Marie Robinson, his 48-year-old sister, Trina Lynnette Robinson, and his 13-year-old son (whose name police are withholding because he was a juvenile). The family is from Hampstead, in Pender County, according to police.

While police believe that Robinson arrived in the same vehicle as his family, it is not yet known why he allegedly opened fire on them. The Wilmington Police Department is asking for anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them at (910) 343-3609.

According to a Sunday evening statement from the Wilmington Police Department, the case has been turned over to District Attorney Ben David's office. Police noted there would be no additional comment for the time being.