This week on The Newsroom: WHQR's news team looks back at 2021, and ahead to 2022
On this episode: In 2021 our news team tackled stories that were tougher and more complicated than ever. We reflect on the year and turn to 2022, which shows no signs of being an easier ride.
A year ago, we described 2020 as "chaotic and challenging." But, of course, we hadn't lived through 2021 yet.
This week on The Newsroom: a look back at the year – Covid, community violence, school board drama, Cape Fear Community College, the Wilmington housing authority, the hospital sale — yes, the hospital sale, that was this year.
Seriously.
On this episode, we’ll catch up with WHQR’s reporters Rachel Keith, Kelly Kenoyer, Cami Mojica, and Ashley Brown to hear about their favorite stories, some of their toughest – and what they’re looking forward to in the new year.