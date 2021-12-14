This week on The Newsroom: What if...? A $350 million political thought experiment
New Hanover County has a $350-million fund, with no specifics strings attached or plans for the the money. What if the county spent it on one main issue — like housing, transportation, education, or medical debt?
On this week's episode, guest host Kelly Kenoyer gets local experts to flex their political imagination. With a massive fund behind them, how would they tackle the major issues that have defined their careers in public service?
Guests include:
- Housing advocate and Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight
- Former Wilmington Planning Director Glenn Harbeck
- North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dix Maxwell
- WAVE Executive Director Marie Parker