© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

The Northside Food Cooperative receives $125,000 to help end the food desert in downtown Wilmington's Northside

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published November 4, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT
IMG_PNG.png
The Northside Food Cooperative located on the Northside of Downtown Wilmington

At its Wednesday night meeting, Wilmington City Council approved a plan to provide $125,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to the Northside Food Co-op.

The Northside Food Co-op is a community-owned cooperative that plans to open a grocery store on the Northside of downtown. The neighborhood has been without a grocery store for more than 30 years and has been identified as a food desert.

Frankie’s Outdoor market was recently created to help achieve that goal. Local farmers and vendors sell items such as meat and produce for an affordable price every Saturday at 1019 Princess Street.

Evan Folds, Project Manager of The Northside Food Co-op says, the new funds will help provide more resources for the community and the co-op owners.

“It also allows us to start to make investments and very strategic places such as a high flow Aro, a reverse osmosis water system, for example, that's going to allow us to provide free water to the community and to the owners of the co-op in a way that can bring value to being an owner," he said.

Mayor Bill Saffo applauded the work that has been done by the Northside Food Co-op, and said the city will continue to help the co-op address this ongoing issue.

The resolution to provide the funds passed unanimously.

Tags

LocalLatest news
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is from from Houston, TX. She holds a BA in Mass Communication from Sam Houston State University and an MA in Professional Communication and Digital Media from Texas Southern University. Her love of news, radio, and entertainment led her to the field of journalism. As a creative person, she loves the journalistic challenge of putting stories together. And as a future news reporter, she hopes to tell stories that reach and affect people. In her spare time, she enjoys music, reading, journaling, spending time with friends and family, and trying out new brunch places to eat.
See stories by Ashley Brown