Wilmington city council candidate Jonathan Uzcategui responds to domestic violence allegations

On Wednesday, Cat Halecki, the former wife of Jonathan Uzcategui, posted a message to Facebook, which read:

After much deliberation and thought, I’ve decided to name my abuser.

It really scares me but I feel like he has forced my hand by running for public office. Trust me when I say, this man has no business in public office. And it has nothing to do with politics — everything to do with domestic violence.

His name is Jonathan Uzcategui.

WHQR contacted Halecki, who stood by her message, declined to comment further.

On Thursday morning, in his RV parked outside the northeast library polling location, Uzcategui addressed the accusations.

Asked if there was physical abuse, he said "never." Asked again, he repeated, "never."

Asked if there was emotional abuse, Uzcategui said, "we both had a rough marriage, it was a difficult marriage — It was, you know, I was working all the time. I was focused on work and not really paying attention to her."

Uzcategui also addressed a domestic violence protection order that was issued in 2011, saying it stemmed from a verbal — not physical — altercation over childcare.

Two years later, Uzcategui was arrested for violating that order but the charges were later dropped. Uzcategui claims the arrest was based on false allegations made by his ex-wife, and said the case was dismissed because his ex-wife didn’t show up to court.

Uzcategui also acknowledged that he’d had an affair during his previous marriage, and blamed it for what was ultimately an acrimonious divorce.

“I had an affair — and it cost me, everything. I was 24. I was making a lot of money. I was very immature and I had an affair. That affair cost me," he said.

Uzcategui reiterated that he had never physically attacked his wife and notes that, roughly six years after their separation, he was granted custody of his children. He also called posts on social media part of a smear campaign, which he attributed to the Black Lives Matter organization.

In a statement, New Hanover County GOP Chairman Will Knecht said the party continues to completely support Uzcategui’s campaign:

The New Hanover County Republican Party stands firmly behind City Council candidate Jonathan Uzcategui with regards to the allegations made over 10 years ago which are just now resurfacing and were dismissed in court proceedings during a challenging divorce. It is important to get all of the facts when allegations such as this arise and after reviewing the court files and recognizing that Jonathan was granted full custody of his kids, we proudly support him and his platform of law and order, opportunity for all, smart development, and fiscal responsibility.