Alliance for the Blue Economy to hold series of events for community engagement

The Alliance for the Blue Economy (All Blue) has teamed up with UNCW’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to host a week of events for the community to learn about the “Blue Economy” and how southeastern North Carolina is a piece in a global puzzle. The World Bank describes the Blue Economy as “sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem.”

Statewide, North Carolina’s active ports bring around $12.9 billion dollars to the state and, here in New Hanover County, ocean-related work accounted for 13,722 jobs in recent years. Globally, ocean industries are expected to double to $3 trillion dollars by 2030.

From November 1 through 6, All Blue is offering a mix of in-person and online events for the community to attend to learn more about the Blue Economy. Some events include panel discussions with environmental and economic experts, on-site facility tours, and a hackathon.

You can find a full list of events and register for events —most of which are free — here.

