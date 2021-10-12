This week on The Newsroom: Wilmington City Council candidates Philip White and Charlie Rivenbark

Every Friday in October, WHQR's The Newsroom will bring you coverage of the 2021 Wilmington election and interviews with the candidates.

This week, host Ben Schachtman and reporter Kelly Kenoyer interview Philip White, making his second run for city council, and Charlie Rivenbark, who has served five terms over the last three decades. We'll ask them about everything from stormwater to social justice, from public safety to public-private projects.

And, just a reminder, absentee and One-Stop voting are both now open. For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.