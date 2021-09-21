New Hanover County asks for community input on its public facilities

New Hanover County’s Office of Diversity and Equity is hosting a virtual roundtable to discuss public facilities.

The County is asking for community feedback to ensure that all resident’s voices are heard. The goal is to ensure that county spaces are safe, accessible, and enjoyable for all.

The virtual discussion includes topics of access, transportation, facilities, and programming at the county's libraries, parks and gardens, Senior Resource Center, Veteran Services, Cape Fear Museum, and NC Cooperative Extension and Arboretum.

Residents can attend one of two virtual discussions by clicking the zoom link here , passcode 192253:

Tuesday, September 21, 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28, 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.