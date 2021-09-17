© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Wilmington Fire Department adds a crisis response facility dog to its team

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published September 17, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT
RHYS2.JPG
Wilmington Fire Department
/
WFD
Wilmington Fire Department station 8 with their new crisis response facility dog Rhys

The Wilmington Fire Department launched a new partnership with the Paws4People foundation. While dogs have always been welcomed at fire stations, this new pilot program puts them to work.

Rhys, is a well-mannered black labrador who’s assigned to Wilmington’s fire station 8. He’s been trained for two years on how to respond to crisis situations. It’s not an easy job. He’s responsible for helping firefighters with the stress of their dangerous and unpredictable work, and providing comfort in emergency situations.

RHYS1.JPG
Wilmington Fire Department
After two years of training, Rhys (sounds like 'Reese') is ready to take on the job of WFD's crisis response facility dog.

Josh Baltz, is a Master Firefighter at station 8.

“When we come back we’re humans to, so it's kind of hard for us to digest some of the stuff that we have to see, everybody always expects us to be able to show up and make it better. And a lot of times, we can't always do that,” he said

Rhys’s official title is crisis response facility dog. He’s been trained by the Paws4People Foundation specifically for this assignment.

Kyria Whisenhunt is the Executive Director of Paws4People. 

“It's not the same as just taking a therapy dog somewhere. They're trained to do these jobs from birth. So he's had several hundreds of hours of training and all types of scenarios, so he's definitely prepared,” she said.

Rhys was named in honor of US Army Sergeant Rhys W. Klasno, who was killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 at just 20 years old.

The fire department hopes to expand the program based on Rhys’s hard work and success.

