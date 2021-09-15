Wilmington dedicates $700,000 to local non-profits, with $200,000 for arts-based programs

It’s been a difficult time for local nonprofits with revenues down during the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for their services increasing.

The city announced it will partner with the United Way of the Cape Fear Area and the Arts Council of Wilmington, to distribute the federal funds. $500,000 will go towards local nonprofits and $200,000 towards organizations with art based programming. Grants can range from $10,000-$50,0000.

Tommy Taylor, ceo of the United Way of the Cape Fear Area said this partnership with the city was desperately needed.

“I strongly believe that if the city hadn't stepped in, and, and partnered with us to do this, that we'd see a lot more backlash from this pandemic,” he said.

Arts organizations also struggled during the pandemic, with exhibits cancelled and events switched from “live” to virtual.

Rhonda Bellamy is executive director of the Arts Council of Wilmington/New Hanover County. Art, she said, plays a special role in this community.

“Just remember the importance of a healthy arts community, on our community, whether it is financially or again, qualitatively in terms of the quality of life that it brings to our community,” she said.