Developer proposes two rezonings for mixed-use residential across the river from downtown Wilmington

The proposal — which has not yet been formally submitted to New Hanover County — would rezone two parcels on the west side of the Northeast Cape Fear. The land is currently zoned for industrial use at both sites.

The first property is 8.34 acres at 1100 Point Harbor road, located across the river from the Pier 33 apartments and the Marina Grill. The second property is 25.64 acres and is located across the river from Cape Fear Marina and Smith Creek Boatyard, just north of the Isabel Holmes bridge.

This is not the same property that was considered for rezoning back in 2017 on the flood-prone area south of the battleship.

The applicant is KFJ, LLC — a limited liability company that lists Frank Pasquale and Kirkland Pugh as managing members. The property owners are DBDL, LLC — a Leland-based company — and Terminal Road Property — a company comprising three other LLCs: Carolina Limited Ventures, Conbrio, and Point Clan I, all based in Wilmington.

The community meeting will be held at Keller Williams Realty, located at 1001 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 100, in Wilmington. The meeting will run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

For directions or more information, please contact Kirk Pugh at 910-622-3478 or by email at kirk@kbtrealty.com.

