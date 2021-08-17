Wilmington City Council discusses new updated plans for Rescue Plan funding

City Finance Director Jennifer Maready presented changes to the plan that included three new categories of funding: financial assistance for utility bills, food desert collaboration, and park improvements.

Maready also presented new recommendations regarding the amount of employee bonuses, and how they should be paid. At the last meeting, council approved a three tier option, which categorized employees at different levels , based on their exposure to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilman Neil Anderson expressed his concern that the money is properly prioritized.

“I want to use it to really help first the people who are in dire need and gonna be in dire need," Anderson said.

Councilman Kevin Spears, said he felt the city should be more generous with employees.

“If the city has to spend four hundred or five hundred thousand dollars for our organization to make our people feel more secure in their jobs so what," Spears said.

In the end, Council members were in favor of the updated Rescue Fund plan, but decided to stick with the bonus plan approved at the last meeting.

