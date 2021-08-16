GLOW Academy launches a new program in partnership with Sony Entertainment

The GLOW Academy, opened its doors in August of 2016, with a focus on providing a single-sex educational choice for middle and high school students from predominately underserved communities.

The school offers different programs like science, technology, and culinary arts to help students find their interests. The school’s new principal, Kate Tayloe, said the media program is unlike any other.

“This program, which is a partnership with Sony, and Sony's global social justice fund, gives us the opportunity to bring here to GLOW, media communications, curriculum and equipment and opportunities and experiences that are unlike what would happen in any other Middle School and high school," Tayloe said.

Students will be introduced to graphic design and production, and will also get hands-on experience using different cameras and studio equipment.

The academy’s digital media teacher, Michael Frederick, said the girls will gain more than just knowledge and skills.

“They now have an opportunity to be more of an advocate for their community or for whatever, you know, project or issue that they care about," he said.

GLOW Academy is still accepting enrollment for this school year and wants families to know about the many opportunities they offer.

