Residents can weigh in on Wilmington's park and greenspace plans this week

The city is asking for feedback, so that final plans can reflect what Wilmington residents want to see in their public spaces. Starting this Thursday, August 12, people will be able to share ideas with the city to help identify priorities.

The city has provided dates and times for in person meetings and drop-ins at the four locations listed below:

Halyburton Park - 4099 S. 17th St, drop-in on Aug. 12 between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Davis Center at Maides Park - 1101 Manly Avenue, In-person meeting on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. OR drop-in between 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MLK Community Center - 401 S. 8th St., In-person meeting on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. OR drop-in between 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Hanover County Public Library - 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., drop-in on Aug. 12 between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For anyone wanting to attend the meeting virtually, there will be two zoom meetings Thursday August 12, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the following link (scroll down for morning and evening Zoom links): www.wilmington recreation.com .

Due to the rise of the COVID19 pandemic, protocols have been put in place while visiting Wilmington facilities. Everyone must adhere to the following guidelines:

Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a face covering at all times in city facilities.

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering, but it is recommended in settings where social distancing is not possible.

All individuals are asked to abide by CDC recommended quarantine protocols. In the event of a positive COVID-19 test, associated symptoms, or a COVID-19 exposure, city staff can assist individuals via telephone or email in lieu of conducting business in-person.

Once the comprehensive plan is completed, it will go before Wilmington City Council for adoption.

