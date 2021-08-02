© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Organizations and volunteers clean up after concerts at Wilmington's Riverfront Park

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published August 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT
Volunteers clean up litter left over from several recent Live Nation concerts in Wilmington's Riverfront Park.

Riverfront Park has already hosted two concerts and many more are scheduled for the rest of the year. The question is: who’s going to clean up the trash left by concertgoers?

The City of Wilmington has an agreement with Live Nation stating that Live Nation is responsible for dealing with any trash left after one of their events.

But after the first two concerts, volunteer help was necessary to get the job done.

Robert Carpenter, a volunteer with Cape Fear River Watch, said, “even though this might have been caused by the Live Nation events, um we want to make sure that doesn’t enter our waterway."

Live Nation acknowledged clean-up is their responsibility and said that they are taking steps to prevent large-scale littering in the future.

In the meantime, Robert Clark, water quality manager for Cape Fear River Watch, said his organization is ready to help.

“Cape Fear River Watch is an environmental non-profit and our goal is to protect the integrity of the Cape Fear River," he said.

Clark wants the community to be mindful of where trash is thrown and how it can affect the environment.

