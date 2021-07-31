Cape Fear Collective announces awards committee to distribute $700,000 to non-profits from New Hanover County's American Rescue Plan funds

There’s a good deal of money to go around, but distributing it is trickier — and more expensive — than some might expect. Making sure the fund distribution complies with federal guidelines means time and staff. Overall, the county has set aside around $2.2 million to handle giving away the $45 million in federal funding it received as part of the ARP.

For $4.5 in business recovery grants, the county partnered with the City of Wilmington and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. And, for non-profit funding, the county is passing the funding through Cape Fear Collective.

Kevin Maurer, director of community engagement, said CFC’s grant award process was aimed at finding an 'equitable' way to distribute the money.

“Well, we thought it would be fair to convene an awards committee. So we look for community leaders like Ashley Daniels, Rebecca Trammell, Melvin Boyd. We got both Bryants, Marissa and Evelyn. And so we thought if we put together a kind of a diverse group to look at these applications, and then you know, award the money that way, it's our best chance to really find an equitable path and make sure you know, not one person's making the call," he said.

Here's the full awards committee

Mebane Boyd, resilient communities officer at NC Partnership for Children

Sharm Brantley, member of the Wilmington-New Hanover workforce housing committee

Evelyn Bryant, board member of YWCA Lower Cape Fear

Marissa Bryant, health equity outreach coordinator NHRMC/Novant

Ashley Daniels, New Hanover For All

Chris Teeter, director of community impact at United Way of the Lower Cape Fear

Rebecca Trammel, community organizer

Any 501(c)3 non-profit in New Hanover is eligible, but the committee will give added weight to covid-19 related projects, specifically those working with vulnerable or marginalized communities including but not limited to racial and ethnic minorities, the uninsured, low-income children, the elderly, LGBTQ community, the homeless, those with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and those with other chronic health conditions, including severe mental illness.

“Nonprofits that are working in certain areas, marginalized communities, you know, mental health, stuff that is really on the front lines related to COVID. And so a little added weight is going to be part of the criteria, the scoring criteria, but at the end of the day, everybody's you know, eligible, and those funds are available to all non-profits," Maurer said.

Grants range from $10,000 to $50,000. Applications are open now through August 23rd -- awards will be announced in early September.

Application links: