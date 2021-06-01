Here's why Wilmington will pay a developer $500,000 for an alley in downtown

Wilmington City Council is likely to spend than $500,000 reimbursing a private developer for the construction of an alleyway.

A rendering of the planned Nutt Street Promenade

The planned new alleyway in downtown Wilmington will give access to the Riverfront Park from Harnett, home of the soon-to-open Live Nation venue. The approximately 100-foot long alley will be called the Nutt Street Promenade: a tree-lined brick walkway for pedestrians to get to the park.

The vacant plot of land is currently owned by Virginia-based Kettler, and the city is planning to reimburse that developer for up to half a million dollars in building costs for the city-owned part of that alleyway.

City staff said the alley will be wide enough to accommodate food carts, which will require a permit to operate there.

A rendering of the Kettler development, with the new Riverfront Park in the background.

The land in question is currently empty gravel, but Kettler is set to build a 5-story, mixed-use development on that plot, with two buildings connected by a sky bridge designed to emulate a railroad trestle. Construction of that development will begin in July.