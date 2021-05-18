Television docuseries 'Start Up' will put Wilmington entrepreneurs in the spotlight this fall

Ushering in its latest season, Start Up is entering a new chapter.

“This season is about toughness, humility, flexibility and resilience. We are seeing average Americans doing extraordinary things, and we're honored to share their stories,” says Gary Bredow, the show's creator and host.

For the latest installment of the series, Bredow will sit down with a wide range of diverse business owners along the southeastern U.S. coast to better understand how they’ve learned to adapt, innovate and even completely reinvent themselves amidst the chaos and uncertainty of the last two years.

“I believe that 2021 is about revival. Businesses are starting to adapt in ways we’ve never seen before. In a lot of respects, they’re right sizing and making their businesses more durable in an effort to withstand these extreme challenges,” says Bredow.

Season 9 will feature 13 businesses along America’s southern east coast.

“There’s an incredible entrepreneurial movement happening in places like Wilmington, Charleston, and Savannah; and we look forward to putting a national spotlight on more amazing business owners this season." Jenny Feterovich, 'Start Up' Producer and Casting Director

Spokespersons for the Network for Entrepreneurs in Wilmington and the Wilmington Angels for Local Entrepreneurs said they're excited to host the series.

"We're eager to show that coastal entrepreneurs can be innovative and think beyond tourism and seasonal-based service jobs. Wilmington is now globally ranked as one of the top 100 Emerging Global Ecosystems, with the success of companies like nCino and UnTappd, and we hope to put a spotlight on the future companies in the region on the show,” said Jim Roberts, founder of WALE.

The series is distributed nationally to more than 350 PBS stations, Create TV Network, and World Channel nationwide. It's also shown in over 96% of the country.

To nominate a local business or learn more about the television docuseries, visit www.startup-usa.com.

