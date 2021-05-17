On the next CoastLine: Duke University Professor Thomas DeFrantz on transcending language through dance
On Wednesday's CoastLine, Duke University Professor Thomas DeFrantz studies African American history, writes books, and he dances. We'll hear why he sees dance as a technology to translate feeling and transcend language -- and thus, white supremacy.
Guest: Thomas DeFrantz, Duke University Professor in the Department of African and African American Studies, Professor in the Program in Dance (Joint), Core Graduate Faculty in Computational Media, Arts & Cultures; Director, Slippage