This week on The Newsroom: NHC Board of Education chair and vice-chair, NC's police footage law, and urban farming

On this week's edition of The Newsroom, WHQR Managing Editor Ben Schachtman sits down with Stefanie Adams and Nelson Beaulieu, Chair and Vice-Chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education to discuss where our students are after a year of education during the pandemic — and where they go from here.

Then, WECT anchor and journalist Ashlea Kosikoswki will discuss the North Carolina law that keeps police video from going public. The law is in the spotlight again after a judge struck down a request to release body-cam footage of the police shooting of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City.

And, a conversation about urban farming with Evan Folds. The city of Wilmington’s new land use code will allow it — up to a point — creating some interesting practical, and philosophical, ramifications.

