Download the WHQR App to stay up to date on the go

The WHQR app for smartphones and tablets provides super-useful features like live streaming, local news stories, your favorite programs and on-demand content. The App is free and available to download for the iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and Android phones. Find it using the links at the bottom or by clicking Apple’s App Store or Google Marketplace.

The WHQR App Features:



Listen to HQR News or Classical HQR live (including “Now Playing” on Classical)

Pause and rewind the live audio

View schedules

Explore On Demand content - listen to shows you missed this week, including All Things Considered, The Newsroom, Commentary, News stories, Friday Feedback, and more

Share stories & programs with family & friends easily using the "Share" button

Donate to WHQR

And wake up to WHQR with the alarm clock!

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