Man charged with causing Boiling Spring Lakes wildfire

The North Carolina Forest Service says the fire started from a debris burn. The Forest Service cited Bobby Max Lowery, a 48-year-old man from Nebo, North Carolina, for failing to fully extinguish a fire he started on his property on April 25th.

The fire fully ignited on May 2nd, covering 1,331 acres (or approximately two square miles). Moderate drought conditions and windy weather intensified the blaze, triggering mandatory evacuations. However, ten days after the fire started, authorities report there are still no houses damaged.

As of Monday, May 12th, the fire is now 83 percent contained. Conditions improved over the weekend, as about three inches of rain dropped over the region. Firefighters have temporarily paused some operations due to muddy conditions, but continue to keep the perimeter.

Due to the ongoing wildfire and moderate drought conditions, the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office announced a burn ban in unincorporated areas on May 2nd. That ban was lifted at noon today.

