2023 WHQR Day Celebration

Join us for the annual WHQR Day Party on Wednesday, September 13 from 6-8 pm at Waterline Brewing Company, 721 Surry Street, under the bridge in downtown Wilmington.

The event will feature Free Prizes, a Food Truck, Cake and More! And this year, we're excited to also have the local bluegrass duo The Smoky Dunes performing for our wonderful participants. Come out and meet the staff and fellow listeners while enjoying delicious beer and more.

Plus, Waterline Brewing Company has generously offered to donate $1 of every pint sold to WHQR. Bottoms up!

We are also accepting donations to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, which is doing incredible work in our own community. Their needed items include:

-Canned Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, and Soup (Pop-top cans and low sodium a plus!)

-Whole Grain Pasta, Brown Rice, Dried Beans, and Cereal

-Peanut Butter

-For Infants: Pedialyte, Infant Cereal, Diapers, and Wipes

-For Kids: Fruit Cups, Juice Boxes, Granola Bars, Crackers, Popcorn and Sugar-Free Pudding Cups

-Non-Food Essentials: Hygiene Items, Household Items, and Paper Products