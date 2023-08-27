© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

2023 WHQR Day Celebration

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published August 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT

Join us for the annual WHQR Day Party on Wednesday, September 13 from 6-8 pm at Waterline Brewing Company, 721 Surry Street, under the bridge in downtown Wilmington.

The event will feature Free Prizes, a Food Truck, Cake and More! And this year, we're excited to also have the local bluegrass duo The Smoky Dunes performing for our wonderful participants. Come out and meet the staff and fellow listeners while enjoying delicious beer and more.

Plus, Waterline Brewing Company has generously offered to donate $1 of every pint sold to WHQR. Bottoms up!

We are also accepting donations to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, which is doing incredible work in our own community. Their needed items include:
-Canned Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, and Soup (Pop-top cans and low sodium a plus!)
-Whole Grain Pasta, Brown Rice, Dried Beans, and Cereal
-Peanut Butter
-For Infants: Pedialyte, Infant Cereal, Diapers, and Wipes
-For Kids: Fruit Cups, Juice Boxes, Granola Bars, Crackers, Popcorn and Sugar-Free Pudding Cups
-Non-Food Essentials: Hygiene Items, Household Items, and Paper Products

Tags
Inside WHQR WHQR Day
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley