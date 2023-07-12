Cinematique Presents: Asteroid City

Asteroid City runs from Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 2. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

The new film from Wes Anderson starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Hanks in which the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-5PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.

