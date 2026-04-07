Cucalorus and WHQR announce the return of the Cinematique film series “Return of the Classics”

Wilmington, NC- Cucalorus Film Foundation and WHQR Public Media are proud to announce the return of the Cinematique screening series, relaunching this spring with a curated lineup of landmark films that have left a lasting mark on cinematic history. Building on the programs history of bringing Classic Cinema back to the big screen.

The series resumes in two weeks at Jengo’s Playhouse, continuing Cinematique’s long-standing tradition of showcasing the best in international and independent cinema. Each screening will also include a Cinematique social hour at Jengo’s Bar, offering audiences a chance to connect and continue the conversation.

Opening night takes place on Friday, April 24, with two screenings of Citizen Kane, the same film that launched the very first Cinematique series in 1991 at the original College Road Cinemas. Widely regarded as one of the most influential films ever made, the evening screening will feature an introduction and post-film discussion led by Todd Berliner, film professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

The series continues on Friday, May 22, with Do the Right Thing, director Spike Lee’s groundbreaking exploration of race, community, and conflict. “We chose this film because of its groundbreaking style, social significance, and the role it played in opening up the field for Black filmmakers,” said Mary Bradley, WHQR Development Director and Cinematique Coordinator.

The summer lineup begins July 10 with two screenings of Psycho, the genre-defining thriller that transformed horror filmmaking. Screenings will be followed by a discussion led by Juan Carlos Kase, Associate Professor and Chair of Film Studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

On August 21, the series will feature The Thin Blue Line, an influential documentary known for its innovative storytelling techniques and lasting impact on the genre. The screening will include an introduction and discussion led by Mariana Johnson, a documentary history professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

The series will continue in the fall with dates and movies to be announced later this summer.

Tickets for all Cinematique screenings are $10 and are available now at jengos.eventive.org .

With its return, Cinematique revives a beloved Wilmington tradition, bringing audiences together to experience iconic films on the big screen while engaging in meaningful dialogue with scholars, filmmakers, and the community.