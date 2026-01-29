Pat Marriott answers the Proust Questionnaire

Meet Classical Host of Allegro and Salmagundi Pat Marriot!

Q: What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A :To be in harmony with God, my family and my friends.

Q: What is your greatest fear?

A: Dementia

Q: Which living person do you most admire?

A: Father Richard Rohr

Q: What is your greatest extravagance?

A: My collection of CDs and books.

Q: What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

A: Private.

Q: On what occasion do you lie?

A: Private.

Q: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

A: Can't think of one.

Q: What or who is the greatest love of your life?

A: Private.

Q: When and where were you happiest?

A: The births of my daughters.

Q: Which talent would you most like to have?

A: At my age, I've given up on wishing to be a pro quarterback.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: Private.

Q: What do you consider your greatest achievement?

A: Private.

Q: If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A: Private.

Q: Where would you most like to live?

A: Anywhere that's on a major river and an ocean, with good climate, a lively arts community, a university, lots of restaurants, and a fine public radio station.

Q: What is your most treasured possession?

A: My CD collection.

Q: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

A: Private.

Q: What is your favorite occupation?

A: Music director at WHQR

Q: What is your most marked characteristic?

A: Deafness.

Q: What do you most value in your friends?

A: Loyalty and non-judgement.

Q: Who are your favorite writers?

A: Dickens, Steinbeck, Cather, Whiteman, McPhee, Foote, Hornfischer, Churchill, Durant.

Q: Who is your hero of fiction?

A: Pug Henry in the Winds of War.

Q: Which historical figure do you most identify with?

A: George Catlett Marshal.

Q: Who are your heroes in real life?

A: Pope Francis.

Q: What is it that you most dislike?

A: Private.

Q: What is your greatest regret?

A: That I won't be alive when professional historians have fully understood what happened to the USA in the 21st century.

Q: How would you like to die?

A: Private.

Q: What is your motto?

A: Act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.