Pat Marriott answers the Proust Questionnaire
Meet Classical Host of Allegro and Salmagundi Pat Marriot!
Q: What is your idea of perfect happiness?
A :To be in harmony with God, my family and my friends.
Q: What is your greatest fear?
A: Dementia
Q: Which living person do you most admire?
A: Father Richard Rohr
Q: What is your greatest extravagance?
A: My collection of CDs and books.
Q: What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
A: Private.
Q: On what occasion do you lie?
A: Private.
Q: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
A: Can't think of one.
Q: What or who is the greatest love of your life?
A: Private.
Q: When and where were you happiest?
A: The births of my daughters.
Q: Which talent would you most like to have?
A: At my age, I've given up on wishing to be a pro quarterback.
Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?
A: Private.
Q: What do you consider your greatest achievement?
A: Private.
Q: If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?
A: Private.
Q: Where would you most like to live?
A: Anywhere that's on a major river and an ocean, with good climate, a lively arts community, a university, lots of restaurants, and a fine public radio station.
Q: What is your most treasured possession?
A: My CD collection.
Q: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?
A: Private.
Q: What is your favorite occupation?
A: Music director at WHQR
Q: What is your most marked characteristic?
A: Deafness.
Q: What do you most value in your friends?
A: Loyalty and non-judgement.
Q: Who are your favorite writers?
A: Dickens, Steinbeck, Cather, Whiteman, McPhee, Foote, Hornfischer, Churchill, Durant.
Q: Who is your hero of fiction?
A: Pug Henry in the Winds of War.
Q: Which historical figure do you most identify with?
A: George Catlett Marshal.
Q: Who are your heroes in real life?
A: Pope Francis.
Q: What is it that you most dislike?
A: Private.
Q: What is your greatest regret?
A: That I won't be alive when professional historians have fully understood what happened to the USA in the 21st century.
Q: How would you like to die?
A: Private.
Q: What is your motto?
A: Act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.