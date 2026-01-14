"Unique: A Rachard McIntyre Retrospective" Fourth Friday Reception

WHQR MC Erny Gallery will be hosting the Fourth Friday exhibit, “Unique: A Rachard McIntyre Retrospective,” on Friday, January 23, 2026, from 6-9 pm. As part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallert Night, guests are encouraged to meet the artist and station staff and enjoy art and refreshments. “Unique: A Rachard McIntyre Retrospective” will hold an additional closing reception on February 27, 2026.

The show runs from Friday, January 23, 2026 to March 16, 2026 at the MC Erny Gallery located at 254 N. Front Street, 3rd floor. The gallery is open for viewing Monday through Friday from 10:00 am till 4:00 pm.

About the Artist:

For Rachard McIntyre, art is the most fulfilling aspect of his life. Since preschool, he has been drawing pictures of images which impressed him upon seeing. As a toddler, growing up in Brooklyn, he drew the Manhattan Skyline of New York City. He developed a greater love for art by learning more about style and techniques in school art classes while also excelling in math and English.

Rachard’s focus on art is a story of inspiration, hope, perseverance and love.Many of Rachard’s earlier drawings were of superheroes. He was particularly fond of the comic book and magazine characters created by Alex ross, the famous writer and illustrator for Marvel.

Today, Rachard has created hundreds of works of art using methods of pencil sketching, watercolor, ink-well pen drawing, acrylic and oil paintings. His favorite pieces is a self-portrait created with materials he found around the house and at the Dollar Stores. In it, you will it see buttons, pennies, pinecone petals, toy soldiers, etc. He has had his self-portrait featured in the Cameron Art Museum of Art in Wilmington, NC and at the University of Texas.In addition, he has exhibited an inkwell drawing called The Old Barn at the Hart Witzen Gallery in Charlotte, NC.

1 of 6 — Live Portrait - Frederick Douglas.jpg 2 of 6 — azalea.jpg 3 of 6 — Self Portrait.jpg 4 of 6 — Live Portrait - Old Store.jpg 5 of 6 — Live Portrait - George W. Bush.jpg 6 of 6 — ocean scenery.jpg

Several of Rachard’s drawings are illustrated in word art. He begins by choose a subject or image headlining in the news. Once he completes his research, he uses the information to build the image. The 9/11 drawings are highly sought after. These pieces were Rachard’s first works constructed in word art. He chose to commemorate these drawings for the 10th anniversary of 9/11—all the names of the victims who lost their lives are forever remembered throughout this collection of work.

