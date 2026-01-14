Press Release: January 14, 2026 – “Unique: A Rachard McIntyre Retrospective” Fourth Friday Gallery

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Contact Information:

Mary Bradley, WHQR Gallery Coordinator & Development Director

mbradley@whqr.org

(910) 343-1640

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is excited to announce the new show “Unique: A Rachard McIntyre Retrospective,” featuring artwork from Rachard McIntyre.

WILMINGOTN, NORTH CAROLINA – WHQR Public Media is excited to announce the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR will host the opening reception of “Unique: A Rachard McIntyre Retrospective” on Friday, January 23, 2026, from 6-9 pm. As part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallert Night, guests are encouraged to meet the artist and station staff and enjoy art and refreshments. “Unique: A Rachard McIntyre Retrospective” will hold an additional closing reception on February 27, 2026. The gallery is available for viewing until March 16, 2026, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHQR Development Director and Gallery Coordinator Mary Bradley says, “We are thrilled to showcase Rachard’s extraordinary body of work. His wide range of media, exceptional talent, and powerful story captivated the jury and made this exhibition a true must-see.”

About the Artist:

Rachard MacIntyre great up in Brooklyn, New York before moving to Wilmington where he graduated from Cape Fear Community College. For Rachard McIntyre, art is the most fulfilling aspect of his life and he has been drawing since preschool. McIntyre’s wide variety of work includes pencil sketches, watercolor, ink-well pen drawings, acrylic and oil paintings. McIntyre says “I like to draw, paint and do other forms of art. I happen to have Asperger’s, which is a form of Autism. So, it is the kind of disorder that affects the social part of a person, but I don’t let it bother me. I continue to focus on art.” From word art to watercolor, his focus on art is a story of inspiration, hope, perseverance and love. McIntyre has had his self-portrait featured in the Cameron Art Museum of Art in Wilmington, NC and at the University of Texas.In addition, he has exhibited an inkwell drawing called The Old Barn at the Hart Witzen Gallery in Charlotte, NC.

WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington. A trusted source for NPR and local news, WHQR serves southeastern North Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm, and Classical HQR at 92.7fm and 96.7fm. WHQR offers award-winning national and local news, music, entertainment, and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community, and promote civil discourse.

