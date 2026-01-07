WHQR's news team is looking for freelancers and our next summer intern

2026 Summer Internship

Position: Our 2026 summer intern will join the WHQR newsroom to assist with reporting, audio production, web content, and social media management. Our summer intern will also receive training and produce their own reporting. Interns are hired as part-time contract employees of WHQR for an approximately 8-week period starting in June and ending in August. Start date is flexible. While some remote work is possible, this position will require the intern to be in the office at our downtown Wilmington station.

Compensation: The pay is $15 per hour based on a 25-hour work week, resulting in total compensation for the summer of $3000. The work schedule will be somewhat flexible based on news events and may include some night or weekend work. Compensation may also include parking/travel expenses as appropriate. No health care benefits are available.

Applications are open through February 18. Candidates will be notified in mid-March.

Apply: Send letter of interest and resume/CV to WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman — bschachtman@whqr.org

Freelance journalists wanted

Position: WHQR is looking for freelance journalists interested in digging deeper into stories in the Cape Fear region. We want to support work that is in-depth and takes on complex issues.

We’re interested in deep dives, serial story-telling, limited-run podcasts, and other ways of telling important but complicated stories. And, since radio is a big part of public media, we're always interested in stories that are well suited to broadcast.

This work is supported by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund, which is dedicated to supporting journalism’s role in protecting democracy and facilitating important conversations.

We’re accepting pitches – and inviting conversations about possible projects – on a rolling basis throughout calendar year 2026.

Compensation: We’re committed to a compensation model that considers the reporting process – not just the final product. We base this approach on the pay rate model established by AIR in 2022 , adjusting for local market conditions and inflation. Ultimately, compensation will depend on the scope of the work – and will be agreed upon before reporting commences. Compensation may also include some expenses as appropriate. No health care benefits are available.

Apply: Send letter of interest, resume/CV, and links to relevant online and/or audio work to WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman — bschachtman@whqr.org

Friends of Public Radio, Inc is an equal opportunity employer that complies with EEOC rules and regulations and is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and doesn’t discriminate based on race, age, disability or other non-merit characteristics.

