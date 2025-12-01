WHQR and Cucalorus Presents Cinematique

Cinematique Fans – we want your ideas!!!

Please join WHQR and Cucalorus staff for a community information session on the future of Cinematique, our beloved independent film series. We’re working to bring Cinematique back—and we want your voice in the conversation. This gathering will share updates while we create a vision for what Cinematique can become. We’ll also invite attendees to discuss what they value most about the series and how it can continue to thrive. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a curious newcomer, your input is essential. Come help shape the next chapter of Cinematique. All are welcome!

Wednesday, December 17 at 6pm

Jengo’s Playhouse, 815 Princess St.

Free parking in a lot across the street and on the street

Email Mary Bradley with any questions: mbradley@whqr.org

