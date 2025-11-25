Holiday Programming 2025

Sunday, Nov. 23

7 - 8am on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Thanksgiving Special

Thursday, Nov. 27

9 - 10am on Classical MPR

Shadowglow

This Thanksgiving enjoy an hour of music celebrating the special radiance of autumn and the richness of the holiday—music inspired by the uncanny fire of starlight, the hopeful warmth of luminaria, the lamps of gratitude we light within ourselves, even the golden glow of beloved Thanksgiving treats fresh from the oven. Michael Torke’s Appalachian-inspired Spoonbread is a scrumptious soundtrack for puttering in the kitchen, and Peter Boyer’s Radiance, the incandescent “Choose Something Like a Star” from Randall Thompson’s Frostiana, Michael Whalen’s nostalgic Shadows of October, Kenji Bunch’s contemplative Luminaria and Craig Hella Johnson’s affirming The Song That I Came to Sing fill the holiday with shimmering nuances of gratitude and hope.

10 - 11am on Classical MPR

Every Good Thing

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

11am - noon on Classical MPR

Songs of Thanks

Join us for "Songs of Thanks," an innovative new production by Cantus, presented exclusively by Minnesota Public Radio. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

Sunday, Nov. 30

7 - 8am on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Advent Special

8am - noon on Classical HQR 92.7

Sunday Baroque Advent Special

Sunday, Dec. 07

7 - 8 am on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Advent Special

8am - noon on Classical HQR 92.7

Sunday Baroque Advent Special

Sunday, Dec. 14

7 - 8am on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Advent Special

8am - noon on Classical HQR 92.7

Sunday Baroque Holiday Special

4 - 5pm on Classical MPR

Candles Burning Brightly (Chanukah)

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

More programs soon to come!