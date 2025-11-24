Listen to our 2025 Homemade Holiday Shorts Radio Show!

For one evening each year in December, friends of WHQR gather in our MC Erny Gallery and around their radios at home to listen to holiday stories read live by entertaining guests. This year, our storytellers, Dr. Chris E. Fonvielle Jr., Ben Schachtman, and Anita Thomas will read emotional and funny tales of the season. Our special guest MC is Rhonda Bellamy and music is from Linda Markas, George Domby, and Lily Zuckerman. The program is followed by a wonderful holiday party with food and wine.

Our Speakers:

Dr. Chris E. Fonvielle Jr.

Chris E. Fonvielle Jr. is a native Wilmingtonian with a lifelong interest in American Civil War, North Carolina, and Cape Fear history. He attended public schools, including New Hanover High School, class of 1971, where he was the first soccer-style “kicking specialist” in North Carolina football history. After receiving his B.A. in anthropology at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Chris served as the last curator of the Blockade Runner Museum. He subsequently received his M.A. in American history at East Carolina University, and his Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina. That makes Chris a Wildcat, a Seahawk, a Pirate, and a Gamecock.

After a brief teaching stint at East Carolina, Dr. Fonvielle returned to his undergraduate alma mater at UNC Wilmington in 1996, where he taught history courses on the Civil War, Antebellum America, and the Lower Cape Fear. He has published books and articles including The Wilmington Campaign: Last Rays of Departing Hope, Fort Fisher 1865: The Photographs of T.H. O’Sullivan; and Fort Fisher Illustrated: Art of the Battle.

Upon Dr. Fonvielle’s retirement in 2018, the Department of History at UNC Wilmington awarded him Professor Emeritus status, and Governor Roy Cooper presented him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for distinguished service to the State of North Carolina.

Benjamin Schachtman

Ben Schachtman is WHQR’s news director. He is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.

Anita Thomas

Anita moved to Wilmington in 2000 after spending 20 years in Atlanta and believes she has died and gone to heaven. A native Floridian, and FSU alum, she now passes herself off as a Wilmingtonian whenever she thinks she can get away with it.

Her two careers have been in advertising while living in Atlanta, and as the Publisher’s assistant at the Wilmington StarNews for ten years until her retirement in 2014. She began volunteering at the Literacy Council back in the Mardi Gras Gala days and continues today as part of the Council’s Amazon Book Seller team. She is also a member since 2006 of Wilmington Toastmasters and serves as club Secretary.

Anita self-published her first novel, a murder mystery, Blood Will Tell, in late 2023 and recently released her narration of an audible version… because she loves to read out loud.

About Our Performers

Linda Carlisle Markas, is a WHQR Classical host. A native of Autryville, NC, Linda has been heard on Wilmington’s commercial airwaves under various pseudonyms for decades. Linda is very active in Wilmington’s theater community as a music director and actress. She is also the owner and operator of Dancing Lion Music Works, where she teaches private and small group lessons in piano and voice.

George Domby is WHQR’s Director of Finance and Administration. He has been performing musical theatre in the Wilmington area since 2012.

Lily Zuckerman is WHQR’s development associate. She has been performing in local theater in the area since she was five.

Homemade Holiday Shorts is a live broadcast and begins at exactly 6pm on Sunday, December 14th.

Doors Open: 5:15pm

Live Radio Show: 6pm

Reception: 7pm

*Guests will be seated by 5:50pm to start the live broadcast promptly at 6pm.

Tickets are $50 each (includes the performance and reception) and can be purchased HERE. All proceeds benefit WHQR.

Purchase your tickets early as capacity is limited for comfort and this event usually sells out.

This event is broadcast live on WHQR 91.3fm at 6pm. The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is located on the third floor of 254 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington.

