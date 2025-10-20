Linda Markas answers the Proust Questionnaire
Meet Classical Host of Allegro Linda Markas!
Q: What is your idea of perfect happiness?
A: Hanging out at my farm on a summer day with loved ones and pets.
Q: What is your greatest fear?
A: Losing my farm, loved ones and pets.
Q: Which living person do you most admire?
A: Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is pretty high on the list.
Q: What is your greatest extravagance?
A: A fully stocked bar.
Q: What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
A: Temperance.
Q: On what occasion do you lie?
A: “How did you like the show?”
Q: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
A: Good Heavens! (in an attempt to NOT say “FUCK!!!” since I’m around kids a lot.)
Q: What or who is the greatest love of your life?
A: John Markas of course.
Q: When and where were you happiest?
A: At the farm on a summer day with loved ones and pets.
Q: Which talent would you most like to have?
A: Virtuosity on a musical instrument
Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?
A: I would change everything about myself.
Q: What do you consider your greatest achievement?
A: Teaching the next gen how to play piano and hopefully appreciate music.
Q: If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?
A: A big tree in a big forest.
Q: Where would you most like to live?
A: At my farm.
Q: What is your most treasured possession?
A: My farm.
Q: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?
A: Seeing my people deceived by grifters.
Q: What is your favorite occupation?
A: Musician.
Q: What is your most marked characteristic?
A: Melancholy.
Q: What do you most value in your friends?
A: Straight shooters, no bullshit.
Q: Who are your favorite writers?
A: Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen.
Q: Who is your hero of fiction?
A: Governor Clinton Tyree aka “Skink”
Q: Which historical figure do you most identify with?
A: Blue-collar workers who stand up for themselves.
Q: Who are your heroes in real life?
A: Pat Marriott and Penelope Grover.
Q: What is it that you most dislike?
A: Arrogance and cruelty
Q: What is your greatest regret?
A: Not being kind enough.
Q: How would you like to die?
A: At my farm with loved ones and pets like my parents did.
Q: What is your motto?
A: To be rather than to seem.