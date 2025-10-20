Linda Markas answers the Proust Questionnaire

Meet Classical Host of Allegro Linda Markas!

Q: What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A: Hanging out at my farm on a summer day with loved ones and pets.

Q: What is your greatest fear?

A: Losing my farm, loved ones and pets.

Q: Which living person do you most admire?

A: Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is pretty high on the list.

Q: What is your greatest extravagance?

A: A fully stocked bar.

Q: What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

A: Temperance.

Q: On what occasion do you lie?

A: “How did you like the show?”

Q: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

A: Good Heavens! (in an attempt to NOT say “FUCK!!!” since I’m around kids a lot.)

Q: What or who is the greatest love of your life?

A: John Markas of course.

Q: When and where were you happiest?

A: At the farm on a summer day with loved ones and pets.

Q: Which talent would you most like to have?

A: Virtuosity on a musical instrument

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: I would change everything about myself.

Q: What do you consider your greatest achievement?

A: Teaching the next gen how to play piano and hopefully appreciate music.

Q: If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A: A big tree in a big forest.

Q: Where would you most like to live?

A: At my farm.

Q: What is your most treasured possession?

A: My farm.

Q: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

A: Seeing my people deceived by grifters.

Q: What is your favorite occupation?

A: Musician.

Q: What is your most marked characteristic?

A: Melancholy.

Q: What do you most value in your friends?

A: Straight shooters, no bullshit.

Q: Who are your favorite writers?

A: Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen.

Q: Who is your hero of fiction?

A: Governor Clinton Tyree aka “Skink”

Q: Which historical figure do you most identify with?

A: Blue-collar workers who stand up for themselves.

Q: Who are your heroes in real life?

A: Pat Marriott and Penelope Grover.

Q: What is it that you most dislike?

A: Arrogance and cruelty

Q: What is your greatest regret?

A: Not being kind enough.

Q: How would you like to die?

A: At my farm with loved ones and pets like my parents did.

Q: What is your motto?

A: To be rather than to seem.