Friday Feedback - Friday October 17

We heard from a number of listeners recently on a number of issues. On the Classical side, one listener wrote to classical host Linda Markas to say “I'm a regular listener to Allegro every morning. Today I listened to the Dvorak 9th. It ranks up with my favorite pieces of music. Of late, I keep wondering if Dvorak composed it today it would not sound less youthful and hopeful of our country's future. Keep playing music that listeners enjoy.” Linda thanked him for writing, adding “I also enjoy Dvorak's 9th and am fascinated by the story of the Czech composer spending time in the heartland of the United States.”

Over on the news side, we received a couple of nice notes. One listener wrote to say “What a lovely addition is Nikolai’s reporting from county meetings in Pender, Columbus and Brunswick. So appreciate a spotlight on these areas. Keep up this great work!”

Another listener wrote to News Director Ben Schachtman about his Sunday newsletter to say “I'm a lapsed contributor because much of the national programming in this decade has moved away from what I think of as non-biased middle-of-the-road news and commentary that I prized. Regardless of that, your Sunday writings have now touched something in my cortex and renewed a feeling

of obligation to re-up in support of the Public Radio mission. I'm genuinely touched with the telling of your encounter with the alleged Southport shooter and the difficulty of showing compassion and understanding to him and the fellow in Charlotte.It seems of a piece with the un-housed folks in Wilmington.” We also heard from a local pastor about Ben’s piece, saying “I'm glad Ben told this Nigel story. There are certainly some parallels in my own pastoral experience with people whose mental illness (military-related or otherwise) made me wonder if they could be violent. I once asked our church Elders if they would pay for a bullet-proof vest because of one veteran whose wife was trying to get away from him and I was meeting with both of them. Request denied, but I'm still here.”

One of our jazz listeners wrote to say “I enjoy the jazz shows each evening. The last several nights the 8-10pm show sounds like the music is playing underwater or not stable/warbled. Pretty noticeable for the host speaking and any longer tones. Hope there is an easy fix to restore the good sounds.” This one had us going back to the source and the overnight recordings and we did hear some audio anomalies, we’re working on tracking down where they come from. Thanks for bringing that to our attention.

And listener Lee from Wilmington, who donated vehicles to WHQR, responded to our call of thanks for his generosity to say “Your gratitude for the donation of our car and van is greatly appreciated. Thank you! You asked for feedback on the process and I must say that it was one of the easiest things I’ve ever done. From my initial email to the final paperwork, it was an easy process and everyone involved was incredibly helpful and friendly. I will be recommending this to everyone. Thank you for continuing to provide high quality radio.”

We love to hear from you. Please send us your questions, comments and criticisms. You can find us on Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky. Or you can email us at feedback@whqr.org. Thanks for your feedback, and we look forward to hearing from you.

