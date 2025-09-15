"TERRA LUNA" Fourth Friday Reception

"TERRA LUNA" showcases the artwork of Mitzy Jonkeer & JoAnn Tomaselli. The opening reception will be held on September 26th, and the closing reception on November 7th. Join us to meet the artists, enjoy wine and snacks and see this beautiful show.

"TERRA LUNA" runs through Friday, November 7th and the gallery is also open weekdays from 10am - 3 pm. The MC Erny Gallery is located at 254 N. Front Street, Third Floor, Wilmington, NC. Please join us!

Join Mitzy Jonkheer and Jo Ann Tomaselli in a celebration of nature, culture and the art they inspire in their exhibit TERRA y LUNA. Mitzy’s jewelry whispers of ancient stones and precious metals - each piece an echo of the earth’s deep secrets and the moon's celestial glow - shaped by hand, worn by soul. Jo Ann’s portraits capture the timeless culture of Ethiopia’s women and their stories - rooted in soil, tradition and grace. Two local artists, united by clay, metal, flora and gems, converse with nature and the creative spirit in their exhibit TERRA y LUNA.

Mitzy Jonkheer

As an aspiring English teacher, I took a class in jewelry design and it forever changed my life. In 1993 I graduated from East Carolina School of Art and Design with a BFA in metal design and moved back home to Wilmington NC. I have a small Gallery/Studio on Park Avenue, halfway between the river and the sea.

My work is organic, inspired by nature and crafted by hand. I often press the feathers of birds and the wings of bees, cicadas, dragonflies, and butterflies into sterling silver, brass, copper, and gold. I consider myself a hopeless romantic and often incorporate poetry into my pieces, sometimes as a focal point or faintly hidden on the back of the piece.

I work mostly with sterling silver, but have been known to dabble in gold, platinum, and other metals. One of my signature details is using rivets to hold elements of my work together, allowing finite movements within the piece.

All of my work is original, hand crafted, and made with passion.

Jo Ann Tomaselli

Defining myself as a particular type of photographer is impossible as every moment behind the lens offers me an opportunity to see the world from a different point of view and to share images of the people, cultures and landscapes that touch me deeply. Numerous images in my portfolio are held in private collections, exhibited in museums and galleries, published in both print & online and have won various awards. Welcome & enjoy the view!

