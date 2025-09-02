© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Little Lunch Music
A Little Lunch Music features local or visiting musicians who perform short concerts in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to be notified of all upcoming programs!No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll provide some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.

Little Lunch Music with Harken Here Folk Ensemble

WHQR
Published September 2, 2025 at 9:40 AM EDT

WHQR’s “A Little Lunch Music” is back on Monday with a live performance by the new Wilmington Americana music group, Harken Here Folk Ensemble. Join us for tea and treats and a free concert of bluegrass, Americana and more - this Monday at noon in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR in downtown Wilmington.

Annie Jewell, violin and vocals
Carrie Jackson, viola
Phil Singleton, mandolin
Brandon Guthrie, guitar, vocals
Tags
Inside WHQR Culture/Arts