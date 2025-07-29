Little Lunch Music with Vivace
Impressions and Passions: the 2025 Vivace International Music Festival’s opening showcase presents virtuoso cellist Andrew Shulman, violin stars Dmitri Berlinsky and Amy Schwartz Moretti and award-winning pianists Paolo Gualdi, Christopher Guzman, and Dmitri Vorobiev in a program of Debussy, Ravel, Piazzolla, and Mendelssohn. From the impressionism of Debussy to the passion of Piazzolla, this is chamber music at its finest.
Program:Debussy: Sonata for cello and piano, L. 135
Andrew Shulman, cello; Christopher Guzman, piano
Ravel: Sonata for violin and piano No. 2, M. 77
Dmitri Berlinsky, violin; Paolo Gualdi, piano
Piazzolla: Primavera porteño (arranged by Jose Bragato)
Dmitri Berlinsky, violin; Andrew Shulman, cello; Christopher Guzman
Intermission
Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor
Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Andrew Shulman, cello; Dmitri Vorobiev, piano