Little Lunch Music with Vivace

Impressions and Passions: the 2025 Vivace International Music Festival’s opening showcase presents virtuoso cellist Andrew Shulman, violin stars Dmitri Berlinsky and Amy Schwartz Moretti and award-winning pianists Paolo Gualdi, Christopher Guzman, and Dmitri Vorobiev in a program of Debussy, Ravel, Piazzolla, and Mendelssohn. From the impressionism of Debussy to the passion of Piazzolla, this is chamber music at its finest.

Program:Debussy: Sonata for cello and piano, L. 135

Andrew Shulman, cello; Christopher Guzman, piano

Ravel: Sonata for violin and piano No. 2, M. 77

Dmitri Berlinsky, violin; Paolo Gualdi, piano

Piazzolla: Primavera porteño (arranged by Jose Bragato)

Dmitri Berlinsky, violin; Andrew Shulman, cello; Christopher Guzman

Intermission

Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor

Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Andrew Shulman, cello; Dmitri Vorobiev, piano

