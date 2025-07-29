© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
A Little Lunch Music
A Little Lunch Music features local or visiting musicians who perform short concerts in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to be notified of all upcoming programs!No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll provide some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.

Little Lunch Music with Vivace

WHQR
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT

Impressions and Passions: the 2025 Vivace International Music Festival’s opening showcase presents virtuoso cellist Andrew Shulman, violin stars Dmitri Berlinsky and Amy Schwartz Moretti and award-winning pianists Paolo Gualdi, Christopher Guzman, and Dmitri Vorobiev in a program of Debussy, Ravel, Piazzolla, and Mendelssohn. From the impressionism of Debussy to the passion of Piazzolla, this is chamber music at its finest.

Program:Debussy: Sonata for cello and piano, L. 135
Andrew Shulman, cello; Christopher Guzman, piano
Ravel: Sonata for violin and piano No. 2, M. 77
Dmitri Berlinsky, violin; Paolo Gualdi, piano
Piazzolla: Primavera porteño (arranged by Jose Bragato)
Dmitri Berlinsky, violin; Andrew Shulman, cello; Christopher Guzman

Intermission

Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor
Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Andrew Shulman, cello; Dmitri Vorobiev, piano
