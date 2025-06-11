Black Music Month Celebration: Port City All-Stars

WHQR is excited to announce our annual Black Music Month Celebration featuring musical arrangements of Port City All-Stars. Hosted by Rhonda Bellamy as a part of WHQR’s Juneteenth celebration, our concert will take place on Wednesday, June 24th at 7pm in the MC Erny Gallery.

THE EVENT IS FREE, PLEASE RSVP BY EMAILING mbradley@whqr.org SO WE KNOW HOW MANY WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE.



About the Artist:

Smooth Jazz anyone? How about a little R&B, Blues, Funk, or Reggae? Like beach music or old school swing? Well just ask El Jaye and he will be sure to find you just the flavor you need. Leonard “El Jaye” Johnson is an extraordinary talent and has earned the title of “One-Man-Band”. El Jaye has been seriously involved with music since age ten, and has developed a deep passion for music and the desire to help others to appreciate music’s many benefits. El Jaye wears many hats, both on and off the stage. On stage you will see him energetically bounce around from guitar, to keyboard, to trumpet singing and dancing. And although he is an accomplished musician in his own right, he likes to be considered an entertainer, rather than just a musician. He thrives on captivating his audience through his music and his dynamic performances and tries to reach not just their feet, but also their hearts.

El Jaye also wears the hat of a bandleader and has successfully assembled some of the best musicians around to include in his many productions, including The Port City All-Stars. El Jaye is the founder and owner of EDJE Records, an independent record label, which is a subsidiary division of his business El Jaye Enterprises, based in Wilmington, North Carolina. Since its founding, El Jaye has worked as a songwriter, arranger, producer, audio and recording engineer, promoter and educator. He has appeared in many venues, played in many bands, and is continuing to develop his craft. Career highlights include opening up for the smooth jazz super group Fourplay on June 7, 2002, at the BTI Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh, NC, and being one of the opening acts for the legendary Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards in March of 2001 (Coastline Convention Center, Wilmington, NC). Additionally, El Jaye opened up for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Lovin' Spoonful (May 10, 2008), the classic R&B group The Manhattans (June 7, 2008, April 5, 2013, and July 9, 2022), smooth jazz legends Tom Browne and Ronnie Laws (April 27, 2012 at Myrtle Beach Convention Center), and The Ladies of Skyy (May 11, 2018, Georgetown, SC). In 2019, El Jaye was the opening act for the 39th Annual North Carolina Jazz Festival held in Wilmington, NC at the prestigious Hotel Ballast.

El Jaye has also contributed to the enrichment of the local arts community and hosted several fundraisers including his annual Cape Fear Community Arts Expo (Community Arts Center) which ran for five years (2009-2013). In 2019, El Jaye teamed up with Daphne Holmes of the Cameron Art Museum to host a benefit concert for the relief of victims of Hurricane Florence. El Jaye actively supports the local jazz community. He is a member of the Cape Fear Jazz Society and currently provides audio technical assistance for the Jazz at the CAM Winter Concert Series, Jazz at the Bellamy, and Jazz at the Plaza on Princess Series. Additionally, he served as the entertainment and audio director for the Wilmington Wine and Chocolate Festival and was a mainstay performer for the event from 2012 through 2018.

El Jaye’s talents are not limited to live music only. El Jaye is an avid DJ and has played at numerous events, including weddings, anniversaries, festivals, and private functions.

El Jaye is a 1990 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television, and Motion Pictures (Broadcast Communications). He works as a School Bus Coordinator for New Hanover County Schools for its Northern Division based in Castle Hayne, NC. El Jaye is an active member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and serves as a congregation elder. He married his wife, Lisa Johnson, in December 1999 and they have one son, Miles Jaye Johnson, who has also developed a love for music.