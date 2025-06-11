Atlantic Appliance and Hardware

Co-owned by two families, Atlantic Appliance was one of the first in its industry 77 years ago, and is still a leader today. It’s grown with our region, offering expertise and sales on economical models as well as the upscale brands it’s known for.

“Our fathers, Gene Edwards and Hampton Tillery Sr., began selling Kwikset locks door to door, then distributing to hardware stores up and down the coast,” said co-owner Mark Edwards. “When GE asked them to sell their appliances, they’d found their future.”

Today, Atlantic Appliance carries 40 different brands.

“We’re known for our luxury brands, but we’re also competitive across the board,” said Edwards. “We’re part of a buying group, so we buy in quantity just like the big boxes do.”

Another important distinction is that their sales staff is not commission-based.

“Our customers can feel it,” said Edwards. “Our staff can take all the time they need to listen to you, talk with you about your lifestyle, and show you the options that fit your needs. They’ve all been with us for at least ten years; they are a part of our family, and they want you to feel like you are, too.”

A consistent and guiding philosophy has been handed down from generation to generation.

“Hampton Tillery Jr. and his son Wade, my brother Kevin and I, and my son Chase, believe as our fathers and grandfathers did,” said Edwards. “Act with integrity, and treat people the way you would want to be treated. Be fair, know your products, and be worthy of the people who will be using them.”

Atlantic Appliance & Hardware

914 S. Kerr Avenue, Wilmington

AtlanticAppliance.net

