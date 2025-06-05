WHQR MeetUp at Willowdale Urban Farms, June 20th

Public Radio lovers, WHQR Community Advisory Board, staff, board, and friends will gather at Willowdale Urban Farms on June 20th at 10 am.

Coffee, Treats, Tours, Gardening, Socializing, Veggies, and More!

Thank you to Abigail and Social Coffee Supply for the coffee! To learn more about them, check out: https://www.socialcoffeesupply.com/.

Handicap Accessible Parking:

Enter through the front gate and park to the left.

All Other Parking: Wilmington First Pentecostal Church

2901 Chestnut St, Wilmington, NC 28405

(Please park in the church lot and enter through the back gate)