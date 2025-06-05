© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR MeetUp at Willowdale Urban Farms, June 20th

Published June 5, 2025 at 10:44 AM EDT

Public Radio lovers, WHQR Community Advisory Board, staff, board, and friends will gather at Willowdale Urban Farms on June 20th at 10 am.

Coffee, Treats, Tours, Gardening, Socializing, Veggies, and More!

Thank you to Abigail and Social Coffee Supply for the coffee! To learn more about them, check out: https://www.socialcoffeesupply.com/.

Handicap Accessible Parking:
Enter through the front gate and park to the left.

All Other Parking: Wilmington First Pentecostal Church       

2901 Chestnut St, Wilmington, NC 28405  

(Please park in the church lot and enter through the back gate) 
