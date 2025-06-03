WHQR Staffers take on the Proust Questionnaire

Introducing Get To Know the WHQR Staffers, a fun way to learn more about the WHQR team, as they answer the Proust Questionnaire!

Meet Reporter Nikolai Mather!

Who are your favorite writers?

Currently: Jamie Hood, Anne Carson and Willa Cather

Lifetime: Vladimir Nabokov, Flannery O'Connor and Toni Morrison

Where would you most like to live?

Detroit, Michigan or Tallinn, Estonia.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Drinking an ice cold beer on somebody's porch in Jackson, Mississippi.

If you were to die and come back as a person or thing, what would it be?

A better writer.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Maybe it sounds greedy, but it would probably be to make myself richer. I know so many people crowdfunding for legal fees, rent, gender affirming surgeries, etc. – it'd be so cool to snap my fingers and pay all those things off.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Trips to see my friends, fancy vinegars, modular synthesizer accessories.

What is it that you most dislike?

99% of the notifications on my phone.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Getting to introduce my mom to the guy who makes the podcasts she's loved for years (Ira Glass).

Who are your heroes in real life?

Wendy Carlos, Tina Turner and my mom.

How would you like to die?

Dealer's choice!

