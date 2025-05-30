Wilmington artist Dymond Logan on defining her style, seeking independence, and inspiring her family

At just 23 years old, Dymond Logan is already making waves with a voice that cuts deep and lingers long after the last note fades. Hailing from Wilmington, North Carolina, her sound effortlessly blends the emotional depth of SZA, the soulful strength of Coco Jones, and the raw edge reminiscent of Mary J. Blige. A natural-born performer and songwriter, she’s been crafting lyrics and melodies since she was old enough to hold a pen — music isn’t just what she does, it’s who she is.

But for Dymond, it’s about more than the stage or the spotlight. Her greatest ambition is to be a powerful example for her siblings — proof that with heart, hustle, and authenticity, you can rise above any circumstance and chase your dreams unapologetically. Whether she's pouring her truth into a ballad or igniting the crowd with an anthem, she brings purpose to every performance, and she’s just getting started.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.