Cinematique at Thalian Finale

The finale of Cinematique at Thalian Hall will take place June 23-25. It will feature screenings of some of the series' most popular films during the last 30 years: The English Patient, Amélie, and The Queen. On June 25, there will be a toast/gathering after the screening.

Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign, and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, presented at Thalian Hall for the last 30 GREAT years.

Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 12-5 pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)

Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street.

