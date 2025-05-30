Cinematique at Thalian Finale

© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series

May 29, 2025 - BIG NEWS FOR CINEMATIQUE. WHQR announces a new partnership with Cucalorus to present the Cinematique Film Series at Jengo's Playhouse. Stay tuned for more details.The finale of Cinematique at Thalian Hall will take place June 23-25, featuring screenings of some of the most popular films of the series during the last 30 years: The English Patient, Amélie, and The Queen, followed by a toast/gathering post-screening on June 25. More info soon.Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts presented at Thalian Hall for the last 30 GREAT years. To read more, click the links below! https://www.wect.com/2025/05/29/cinematique-film-series-finds-new-home-jengos-playhouse/ https://www.wwaytv3.com/whqr-cucalorus-partner-to-continue-cinematique-film-series-at-jengos-playhouse/Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 12-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.

Published May 30, 2025

