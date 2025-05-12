WHQR Presents: "Northside Voices"

Join WHQR Reporter Aaleah McConnell on Friday, May 23 at 6 p.m., for a community listening event at Wilmington Sportsman Club.

This will be a casual, drop-in conversation, a chance for Northside residents to share what’s important to them and what they’d like to hear on our station.

This event will not be broadcast or recorded — we’re here to listen.

We’ll have food, drink tickets (for the first 50 people), and fun conversation. The event is free, but we ask that people register in advance so we can plan. Click here to register.

