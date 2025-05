Soup to Nuts Live returns to the air this coming weekend with the Live at Ted’s concert we recorded of the young duo of Courtney-Lynn & Quinn. It was a great show featuring tight harmonies and an energetic performance. You’ll hear Courtney-Lynn and Quinn on-the-air this Friday May 16th at 7 pm and again on Saturday May 17th at nine right here on WHQR 91.3 FM.