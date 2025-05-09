© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Steve Vernon on his journey into theater, Wilmigton's scene, and Big Dawg Productions

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published May 9, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
WHQR's Arts Reporter Demia Avery sat down with Big Dawg Productions Artistic Director Steve Vernon to talk about his artistic journey, his work with Big Dawg as the theatre company celebrates its 30th anniversary, and his dream of a Wilmington-area theatre festival.

Big Dawg Productions Artistic Director Steve brings with him over 20 years of experience in the Wilmington theater community, including a decade as Artistic Director for BUMP Productions and 18 years with The Comically Impaired, Wilmington's longest-running comedy improv troupe. He has directed, produced and acted in over 100 productions and is looking forward to developing strong ties to the wide array of talented artists that our community is so fortunate to have in its midst.

Big Dawg Productions (not to be confused with Jay Leno's production company) is a non-profit theatre company currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. You can find more here and on Facebook here.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.
Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.

In addition, Demia is co-founder of The Avery Agency, a SAG franchised talent agency located in Atlanta, GA, alongside her partner/sister, Gerra Avery.

Demia is the author of two motivational eBooks entitled, "The Roadblock is You," and"Meditations For the Right Now", as well as a twice being a nominee for the Delaware Black Awards and recently a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Minority Excellence in Business Award nominee.

Lastly, Demia is CEO/Host of the local podcast Whatchu’Doin NC (formerly Whatchu Doin Wilmington).

