Steve Vernon on his journey into theater, Wilmigton's scene, and Big Dawg Productions

Big Dawg Productions Artistic Director Steve brings with him over 20 years of experience in the Wilmington theater community, including a decade as Artistic Director for BUMP Productions and 18 years with The Comically Impaired, Wilmington's longest-running comedy improv troupe. He has directed, produced and acted in over 100 productions and is looking forward to developing strong ties to the wide array of talented artists that our community is so fortunate to have in its midst.

Big Dawg Productions (not to be confused with Jay Leno's production company) is a non-profit theatre company currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. You can find more here and on Facebook here.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.