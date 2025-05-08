© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Beer with a Journalist in Brunswick County

WHQR
Published May 8, 2025 at 10:23 AM EDT

Come to Brunswick Beer and Cider to have a beer with a journalist!

Report for America corps member and WHQR rural reporter Nikolai Mather and Community Advisory Board member Garrett Smith will be co-hosting an open discussion on the most important issues in Brunswick County. Join us for a conversation along with other WHQR listeners and talk politics, education and development.

For more information on Brunswick Beer and Cider, click here

This event is capped at 40 attendees – RSVP by emailing rsvp@whqr.org to reserve your spot and a drink ticket (please note the number in your party). If you have questions, email nmather@whqr.org.
