Beer with a Journalist in Brunswick County
Come to Brunswick Beer and Cider to have a beer with a journalist!
Report for America corps member and WHQR rural reporter Nikolai Mather and Community Advisory Board member Garrett Smith will be co-hosting an open discussion on the most important issues in Brunswick County. Join us for a conversation along with other WHQR listeners and talk politics, education and development.
For more information on Brunswick Beer and Cider, click here
This event is capped at 40 attendees – RSVP by emailing rsvp@whqr.org to reserve your spot and a drink ticket (please note the number in your party). If you have questions, email nmather@whqr.org.