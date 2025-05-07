WHQR Staffers Answer the Proust Questionnaire

Introducing Get To Know the WHQR Staffers, a fun way to learn more about the WHQR team, as they answer the Proust Questionnaire!

Meet Station Manager Kevin Crane!

What is your greatest fear? Oddly, singing in front of a large audience. I say oddly because I’ve been on stage and in the media many times before audiences large & small and have no fear around it whatsoever, but the thought of singing terrifies me. Though that is not the subject of my stage-related anxiety dreams. Those are always being on stage during a production of a Shakespeare play, and having no idea what my lines are.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse? No particular phrase, but I probably overuse cliché’s. One of the rules for How to Write Good is “Avoid cliché’s like the plague. They’re old hat.”

Which talent would you most like to have? I think being able to play a mean saxophone would be awesome.

What do you consider your greatest achievement? Without a doubt, waiting until the right person came along to get married. That has been the source of all my happiness and good fortune.

Where would you most like to live? I grew up near the ocean, and before moving here I lived 500 miles from the shore, which was too far. I’m thrilled to be anyplace I can easily get to the beach and see the tides come and go. My wife and children, who all grew up far from the ocean, don’t understand it, but I find it very peaceful.

What is your most treasured possession? Do we possess our family? If so, them.

What do you most value in your friends? The ability to reconnect no matter how much time has passed. All my best friends can pick up the conversation and run with it even if it’s been years since we last saw each other.

Who are your favorite writers? I tend to prefer non-fiction, so in that arena it would probably be David McCullough. In fiction, the most memorable books I’ve read were by Ken Kesey, Johnathan Swift and Kurt Vonnegut.

How would you like to die? No thanks.

What is your motto? I have two: “Brevity is the soul of wit” and “Any story worth telling is worth embellishing.” Keep in mind, I am not a journalist.